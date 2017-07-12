FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Fitch says global sovereign rating outlook improves, but high debt lingers
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
Business
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Venezuela
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Fitch says global sovereign rating outlook improves, but high debt lingers

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Fitch on global sovereigns:

* Fitch: global sovereign rating outlook improves, but high debt lingers

* In developed markets, rating outlook trend has turned positive, based largely on country-specific developments

* Despite clear upward global growth momentum, most sovereigns are forecast to see deteriorations in their primary fiscal balances

* Most notable improvement in emerging market sovereign credit profiles is in external finances

* It is still unclear whether Europe's political setting can deliver much-needed structural reforms to support growth

* Brexit negotiations have started and represent material risk to UK and - to lesser degree - remaining EU member states

* European political environment is more settled than at start of year, and short-term outlook is more benign Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.