BRIEF-Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy

March 31 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy

* Forecasts Guatemalan gdp growth of 3.4% in 2017 and 3.7% in 2018

* Rates Guatemala's long-term issuer default rating at 'BB', with a stable outlook

* Guatemala's growth rate will rise during 2017 as effects of 2015 political crisis gradually fade

* Don't expect passage of structural reforms in near term that are necessary to elevate potential growth, address fundamental credit constraints Source text for Eikon: