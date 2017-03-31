BRIEF-Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy

March 31 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy
* Forecasts Guatemalan gdp growth of 3.4% in 2017 and 3.7% in 2018
* Rates Guatemala's long-term issuer default rating at 'BB', with a stable outlook
* Guatemala's growth rate will rise during 2017 as effects of 2015 political crisis gradually fade
* Don't expect passage of structural reforms in near term that are necessary to elevate potential growth, address fundamental credit constraints Source text for Eikon: