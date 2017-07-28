BRIEF-‍Fitch says Illinois budget mixed news for locals​

1 Min Read
July 28 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says Illinois budget mixed news for locals
* Fitch says recently passed Illinois budget will affect local government finances, including those of city of Chicago, Chicago Board Of Education
* Fitch says does not expect Illinois budget to result directly in any rating changes for local governments in state
* Fitch says for city of Chicago, a big benefit of Illinois budget was inclusion of city's municipal and laborers' funds pension reform legislation
* Fitch on Illinois budget says Illinois school districts remain exposed to a potential impasse in finalizing school funding distributions