3 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says LatAm corporates face slow growth spurred by depressed commodity prices & rising taxes​
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
May 25, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says LatAm corporates face slow growth spurred by depressed commodity prices & rising taxes​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says LatAm corporates face slow growth spurred by depressed commodity prices and rising taxes​

* Fitch says Latin America corporates are hampered by stagnant growth throughout region due to factors hurting consumption and stifling investments

* Fitch says Argentine corporate credit risk remains manageable with net leverage below 3.0x for most companies

* Fitch says recovery in credit metrics is "not likely" to occur during 2017

* Fitch on Latin American corporates says corporates have been negatively affected by elevated interest rates in several countries and rising taxes

* Fitch says ‍Mexican corporates have strongest balance sheets in LatAm region due to modest levels of investments over past five years​

* Fitch, on Brazil, says political uncertainty could stall reforms that are crucial to economic recovery

* Fitch says LatAm corporates have been "negatively" affected by elevated interest rates in several countries and rising taxes

* Fitch says in Brazil, credit protection measures are at a low following historic economic downturn

* Fitch on LatAm corporates - Consumer demand continues to be weak, commodity prices remain at moderate levels, recovery in credit metrics isn't likely to occur during 2017 Source text for Eikon:

