BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 Fitch :
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes
* Fitch says AHCA largely targets changes to individual and Medicaid market, which forms a small portion of revenues for most Fitch-rated insurers
* Fitch - Fundamental outlook for health insurance sector is likely to be "unchanged" should current form of AHCA be implemented
* Fitch on health insurers - Smaller players could be materially affected over long term by some proposals under AHCA, including changes to Medicaid funding Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates