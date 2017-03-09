March 9 Fitch :

* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes

* Fitch says AHCA largely targets changes to individual and Medicaid market, which forms a small portion of revenues for most Fitch-rated insurers

* Fitch - Fundamental outlook for health insurance sector is likely to be "unchanged" should current form of AHCA be implemented

* Fitch on health insurers - Smaller players could be materially affected over long term by some proposals under AHCA, including changes to Medicaid funding Source text for Eikon: