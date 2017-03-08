BRIEF-Fitch says low growth and higher public debt burden pressure Mexican credit profile

March 8 (Reuters) - Fitch on Mexico :

* Fitch: low growth and higher public debt burden pressure mexican credit profile

* Fitch on Mexico - increased economic uncertainty resulting from election of Donald Trump could dampen domestic demand in Mexico in near term

* Fitch on Mexico - "asset price volatility has increased following u.s. elections"

* Fitch - Mexico's 5-year growth of 2.5% weaker than 'bbb' median of 3.1%, and could continue in 2017-18 as investment takes hit due to economic uncertainty

* Fitch on Mexico - slower growth and weaker currency could pose risks for debt stabilization