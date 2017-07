BRIEF-Fitch says Mexico banks resilient despite macro pressures

July 27 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says Mexico banks resilient despite macro pressures

* Fitch says macroeconomic risks to Mexican banks' operating environment should persist in 2H17, despite robust performance earlier in year

* Fitch - economic policy uncertainty, elevated inflation, effects from sustained rate hiking could pressure Mexican commercial banks' loan growth, asset quality in some lending segments in H2

* Fitch on Mexican banks - Under baseline scenario of moderate though positive economic growth, expect profitability should continue to improve gradually​

* Fitch on Mexican banks - Credit pressures that are likely to emerge in 2H17 should not be sufficient to significantly damage profitability