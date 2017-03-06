FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says "near-term outlook for growth in advanced countries has improved despite persistent political uncertainties"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says "near-term outlook for growth in advanced countries has improved despite persistent political uncertainties"

* Fitch says "advanced country growth is expected to pick up to 1.9% in 2017 and 2% in 2018 from 1.6% in 2016"

* Fitch - In Eurozone re-emergence of concerns about fragmentation of currency-bloc could result in tighter credit conditions, significantly reduced growth

* Fitch - Now expects US FED to raise rates three times this year and by a total of seven times over 2017 and 2018

* Fitch- "Bank of Japan has held short-term interest rates steady at -0.1% and we no longer expect further cuts into more negative territory" Source text for Eikon:

