June 29 Fitch:
* Says pressure builds on eurozone banks to tackle high
NPLs
* Fitch says Eurozone banks under increasing pressure to
reduce high stocks of NPLs after Italy's Veneto Banca, Banca
Popolare Di Vicenza put into liquidation
* Fitch says if large NPL securitisations are launched in
next month or so, expect to see other banks taking
securitisation route to reduce NPL stock
* Fitch says believe treatment of troubled banks will be
clearer once EU's minimum requirement for own funds and eligible
liabilities (MREL) is in place
