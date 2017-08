May 24 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says U.S. timeshare asset backed securities delinquencies fell last quarter but remain elevated from historically normal levels

* Fitch says expects U.S. delinquencies and defaults to remain stable in near term

* Fitch says 2017 rating outlook for U.S. timeshare ABS remains stable due in part to delevering structures found in timeshare transactions Source text for Eikon: