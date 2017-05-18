FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks
May 18, 2017 / 3:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Rapid growth of chinese investment cos is building risks

* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn

* Expect assets of Chinese ICs to rise by more than 25% per year over next five years

* Reliance on divestment proceeds, bank loans to meet cash outflows creates risk that could push them into fire-sales in liquidity stress

* Most chinese ICs been able to meet performance targets; their strategies, risk controls not tested by significant market volatility or economic downturn Source text for Eikon:

