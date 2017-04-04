FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says rising U.S. rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says rising U.S. rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says rising US rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden

* Dominican Republic's reliance on international capital market borrowing has increased government's sensitivity to gradually rising U.S. Interest rates

* Gains from tax administration efforts in 2017, forecast to add 0.3% of GDP, to likely confine GG deficit to 3% of GDP in 2017

* Higher U.S. Dollar interest rates will likely raise government's already high interest burden and pressure budget in 2017-2018

* Recurrent government arrears to electricity generators prevent debt burden from stabilizing Source text for Eikon:

