July 12 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* Fitch says automated investment advice has potential to drive significant long-term change for retail wealth manager platforms

* Fitch says robo-advisors may also assist wealth managers in addressing new required fiduciary standards for u.s. Retirement accounts

* Fitch -believe wealth management divisions of large banks will increasingly adopt technology, following similar moves from traditional investment management firms Source text for Eikon: