BRIEF-Fitch says Scottish independence would increase risks for UK rating

March 14 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says "Scottish independence would increase risks for UK rating"

* Believe Scottish independence would have adverse effects on UK public finances and economy and so would be credit negative for UK

* Fitch says Scottish independence would lead to an increase in ratio of UK government debt to GDP

* A second scottish independence referendum that resulted in vote for independence would be a negative credit shock for UK economy, public finances

* Fitch says "A Scottish referendum before then could distract from and complicate UK's negotiations with EU"