* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
* Fitch says UK faces debt challenge despite short-term growth boost
* Fitch on UK-revised near-term growth forecasts higher in most recent global economic outlook to reflect "resilience of economy in 2h16 following brexit vote"
* Fitch on UK - currently we assume that government debt to GDP ratio will peak in 2018 Source text for Eikon:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.