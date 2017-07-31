FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch says U.S. banks' earnings and loan growth positive but muted​
July 31, 2017 / 3:53 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says U.S. banks' earnings and loan growth positive but muted​

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* U.S. banks' earnings and loan growth positive but muted

* Second-quarter results for u.s. banks underscored existing trends with earnings and loan growth broadly positive but still muted​

* Continued Fed rate hikes could also pressure low retail deposit betas that have been reported thus far

* Fitch, on U.S. banks' earnings, says expects loan growth to remain muted in second half of 2017

* Fitch on U.S. banks says ‍low level of credit costs are also unlikely to continue​​​

* Fitch, on U.S. banks, says ‍credit cards & auto loans most at risk of asset quality deterioration, specifically retail credit cards, subprime auto loans ​ Source text for Eikon:

