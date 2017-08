Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Fitch - An ongoing downturn in agricultural sector in U.S. should lead to some asset quality deterioration in agriculture-related lending

* Fitch says several mitigating factors should enable farm credit system and commercial banks to withstand downturn

* Fitch on U.S. farm credit system says believes that agricultural-related asset quality deterioration is likely