3 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. Insurers set to weather 2017 hurricane risk, pricing woes linger
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 31, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. Insurers set to weather 2017 hurricane risk, pricing woes linger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* Fitch - u.s. Insurers set to weather 2017 hurricane risk, pricing woes linger

* Fitch - u.s. property/casualty insurer industry capital strength is strong and most insurers should be able to absorb near-term volatility

* Fitch on u.s. p/c insurers - however, occurrence of major catastrophic hurricane could potentially have significant effect on insurance industry capital

* Fitch - pricing on u.s. Hurricane-Exposed primary property business has not improved in wake of modest insured losses related to hurricane matthew in 2016

* Fitch - in reinsurance market, conditions also remain soft due to large volumes of under deployed capital and sluggish demand from buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

