May 15 (Reuters) - Fitters Diversified Bhd

* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with shandong yongneng energy-conserving and eco-friendly services holding corporation

* Deal for disposal of its 100% equity in liangshan future nrg biology electric power for total cash consideration of rmb40 million Source text ( bit.ly/2qiSowX ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)