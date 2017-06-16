Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Five Oaks Investment Corp
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
* Five Oaks Investment Corp - priced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of its common stock at $4.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
