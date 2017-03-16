BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 16 Five Oaks Investment Corp
* Five oaks investment corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and announces second quarter 2017 common and preferred stock dividends
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Luna Gold Securityholders and JDL Gold shareholders approve merger to form Trek Mining Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: