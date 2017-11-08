FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Five Point Holdings announces third quarter 2017 results
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

BRIEF-Five Point Holdings announces third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Five Point Holdings Llc

* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces third quarter 2017 results

* Five Point Holdings LLC - ‍revenues increased by $0.5 million, or 4.5%, to $11.6 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Five Point Holdings LLC - ‍on November 8, Five Point operating company entered into an amendment to its $50 million credit facility​

* Five Point Holdings - credit facility amendment ‍will increase maximum aggregate borrowing amount to $125 million and extend term of facility to April 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
