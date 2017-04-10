BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics announces completion of enrollment for the phase 2 of the ongoing trial of Cabiralizumab

April 10 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* Five Prime Therapeutics announces completion of enrollment for the phase 2 part of the ongoing trial of cabiralizumab for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)

* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc - Five Prime plans to seek regulatory feedback on design of a pivotal trial

* Five Prime Therapeutics - plans to present initial data from phase 2 part of trial at 2017 American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: