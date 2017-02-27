BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
Feb 27 Five Star Quality Care Inc
* Five Star Quality Care Inc enters into new $100 million credit facility
* Five Star Quality Care Inc - has entered into a new $100 million secured revolving credit facility
* Five Star Quality Care Inc - new credit facility replaced that prior facility
* Five Star Quality Care Inc - maturity date of new credit facility is February 24, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes