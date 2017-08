March 3 (Reuters) - Five Star Quality Care Inc

* Five Star Quality Care Inc. announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and corporate name change to Five Star Senior Living Inc.

* Q4 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue fell 0.8 percent to $279 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: