BRIEF-Trans World Entertainment Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Five Star Senior Living Inc:
* Five star senior living inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $280.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $345.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Five star senior living - occupancy at owned and leased senior living communities for q1 of 2017 was 83.6 pct compared to 85.1 pct for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)
May 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as a rise in oil prices offset concerns regarding ongoing political turmoil in the United States.