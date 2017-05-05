May 5 Five Star Senior Living Inc:

* Five star senior living inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $280.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $345.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Five star senior living - occupancy at owned and leased senior living communities for q1 of 2017 was 83.6 pct compared to 85.1 pct for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: