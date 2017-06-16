Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 FJ Capital Management LLC:
* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9 Source text: (bit.ly/2rEMxzv) Further company coverage:
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway