FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Fleetcor reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.96
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fleetcor reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.96

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc

* Fleetcor reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.96

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Q1 revenue $520.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - sees FY GAAP net income per diluted share between $5.83 and $6.03

* Sees 2017 total revenues between $2,175 million and $2,235 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.24, revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - sees FY adjusted net income per diluted share between $8.21 and $8.41

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - sees no impact on FY results related to closing of Cambridge Global payments acquisition

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - for Q2, co is expecting adjusted net income per diluted share to be approximately same as Q1

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - Q2 assumes improving revenue and operating performance versus Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.