April 26 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc-

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - on april 20, 2017 board voted to increase size of board of directors of co from eight to nine directors - sec filing

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - board appointed Hala Moddelmog to board of directors to fill vacancy