FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Fleetcor to acquire Cambridge Global Payments
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fleetcor to acquire Cambridge Global Payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing

* Fleetcor to acquire Cambridge Global Payments, a leading B2B international payments provider

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price is approximately $675 million

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price will be financed using a combination of existing cash and borrowings under Fleetcor's existing credit facility

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - expect acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.