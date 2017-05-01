BRIEF-Fleetcor to acquire Cambridge Global Payments

May 1 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing

* Fleetcor to acquire Cambridge Global Payments, a leading B2B international payments provider

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price is approximately $675 million

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price will be financed using a combination of existing cash and borrowings under Fleetcor's existing credit facility

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - expect acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2017