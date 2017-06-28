BRIEF-Bankia sells 100 mln euro NPL portfolio
* SAYS SELLS PORTFOLIO OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS (NPL) WITH NO MORTGAGE GUARANTEE WORTH 100 MILLION EUROS TO EOS SPAIN
June 28 Fleetwood Corp Ltd:
* Fleetwood has entered into a new supply agreement with Gateway Lifestyle Group
* Agreement is for an initial term of two years with options for gateway to extend by a further two to four years
* Agreement for supply and installation of modular homes to Gateway's residential communities
* Change of name to Sole Realisation Company Plc