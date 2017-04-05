BRIEF-Fleury Michon FY operating profit down at 21.6 mln euros

April 5 (Reuters) - Fleury Michon SA:

* FY revenue 737.8 million euros ($786.2 million) versus 757.6 million euros a year ago

* FY operating profit is 21.6 million euros versus 28.6 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit is 16.8 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 1.10 euros per share

* Expects a difficult 2017 fiscal year due to a complicated market situation

* Expects 2017 current operating income decrease of 10 million euros compared with 2016

* Expects to find in 2018 the path of growth in turnover and profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)