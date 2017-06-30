June 30 Flex Ltd:

* Flex Ltd says entered into a new $2.2525 billion credit agreement with Bank Of America, several banks and lenders - SEC filing

* Flex Ltd - new credit facility matures on June 30, 2022 - SEC filing

* Flex-New credit facility permits to add one or more incremental term loan facilities and/or increase revolving commitments in amount not to exceed $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2tuNpLK)