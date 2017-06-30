BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Flex Ltd:
* Flex Ltd says entered into a new $2.2525 billion credit agreement with Bank Of America, several banks and lenders - SEC filing
* Flex Ltd - new credit facility matures on June 30, 2022 - SEC filing
* Flex-New credit facility permits to add one or more incremental term loan facilities and/or increase revolving commitments in amount not to exceed $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2tuNpLK) Further company coverage:
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.