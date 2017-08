Feb 21 (Reuters) - Flex Ltd:

* Flex to further expand automotive offering and customer portfolio through strategic acquisition of AGM Automotive

* Flex Ltd - additional terms of deal were not disclosed

* Flex Ltd - transaction will be immediately accretive to EPS and generate positive free cash flow

