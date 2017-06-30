BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
June 30 Flexion Therapeutics Inc:
* Flexion Therapeutics Inc files for stock shelf of upto $300 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tyVKyT) Further company coverage:
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.