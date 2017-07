July 19 (Reuters) - Flexium Interconnect Inc :

* Says it lowers conversion price of 3rd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$56 per share

* Says it lowers conversion price of 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$69.2 per share

* Says the effective date is Aug. 9

