BRIEF-Wai Yuen Tong Medicine says trading in shares will be halted on July 5
* Trading in shares of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On July 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd
* Expects to achieve an underlying profit before tax (pbt) between $325 million and $330 million for 12 months to june 30, 2017
* FY17 total transaction value (ttv) is expected to top $20 billion
* Underlying second half pbt is expected to surpass pcp's result by 2.5%-4.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRASILIA, July 4 Brazil's government has sharply increased spending in local infrastructure projects proposed by lawmakers, according to budget data reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, as a graft scandal threatens to topple President Michel Temer.