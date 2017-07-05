July 5 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd

* Expects to achieve an underlying profit before tax (pbt) between $325 million and $330 million for 12 months to june 30, 2017

* ‍FY17 total transaction value (ttv) is expected to top $20 billion​

* Underlying second half pbt is expected to surpass pcp's result by 2.5%-4.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)