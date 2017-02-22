FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel says half-year net profit after tax $74.4 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel says half-year net profit after tax $74.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd :

* Half-year net profit after tax $74.447 million versus $116.7 million last year

* HY revenue $1.250 billion versus $1.26 billion

* FLT believes it is appropriate to amend its fy17 guidance to an underlying pbt between $300million and $330million

* Directors declared a 45 cents per share fully franked interim dividend

* Difficult to achieve accelerated 2h ttv and revenue growth that flt currently expect

* Trading conditions globally remain uncertain, FX movements and airfare deflation may continue throughout 2H & slow bottom-line growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.