6 months ago
BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel says underlying FY17 PBT to be at lower-end or below initial guidance
February 22, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel says underlying FY17 PBT to be at lower-end or below initial guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd :

* Believe that underlying FY17 PBT is likely to be at lower-end or below initial guidance, result between $300 million and $330 million is more likely

* Recent india and china acquisitions are not expected to materially affect 2H results

* Translation of uk results remains issue and yoy differences in average airfare prices are not yet narrowing to extent we anticipated

* In line with normal seasonality in USA, stronger 2H results are expected; overall U.S. business to be profitable by end of month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

