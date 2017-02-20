BRIEF-Flipkart and Microsoft in pact for cloud partnership

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft:

* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India

* Says Flipkart will adopt Microsoft Azure as its exclusive public cloud platform

* Says Microsoft Azure will ultimately add a layer of advanced cloud technologies and analytics to Flipkart's existing data centres

Source text:

Today Microsoft and Flipkart, India's leading marketplace, announced a strategic partnership to provide consumers in India with the best online shopping service. As a first step in the broad collaboration between the two companies, Flipkart will adopt Microsoft Azure as its exclusive public cloud platform. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal announced the news today at an event in Bangalore.

