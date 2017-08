March 30 (Reuters) - Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd (IPO-FLPK.N)

* Flipkart says instant refunds on Flipkart for debit card purchases powered by Visa Source text - (Flipkart, the country's leading online marketplace and Visa, the global leader in payments technology, today announced instant refunds on returns for online shoppers on Visa Debit card purchases.) Further company coverage: