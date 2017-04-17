FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings announces launch of initial public offering
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings announces launch of initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. announces launch of initial public offering

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Announced launch of its initial public offering of 8.8 million shares of its common stock

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share of common stock

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc- Company has applied to list its common stock on New York Stock Exchange under symbol "FND"

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc- Expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $133.5 million from offering

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Intends to use proceeds to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its term loan facility Source text for Eikon:

