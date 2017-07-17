FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings Inc sees qtrly adjusted EPS to be approx $0.19 to $0.20
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Business
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 10:04 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings Inc sees qtrly adjusted EPS to be approx $0.19 to $0.20

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* Preliminary net sales for 13 weeks ended June 29, are estimated to be about $342.0 million to $344.0 million -SEC Filing

* Operating income estimated to be about $32.1 million-$34.1 million for thirteen weeks ended June 29

* Adjusted earnings per share is estimated to be approx $0.19 to $0.20 for thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2017

* For 13 weeks ended June 29, estimates comparable store sales growth of about 14.7 percent versus comparable store sales growth of 22.6 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $333.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.