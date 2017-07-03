BRIEF-Berger Paints Nigeria says union strike called off from June 28
* Strike action by unionized staff over the cessation of gratuity has been called off with effect from 28 June
July 3 Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc:
* Group revenue for the year ended March 31, 2017, at 524. 46 bln naira versus 342.59 bln naira year ago
* Group pretax profit for the year ended March 31, at 10.47 bln naira versus 11.49 bln naira year ago
* Declare dividend of 1.00 naira (2016: 1.00 naira) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each
DETROIT, July 3 Major automakers on Monday posted mixed U.S. new vehicle sales figures for June, with the U.S. automakers reporting lower numbers while the major Japanese automakers said their sales were up versus the same month in 2016.