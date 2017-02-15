FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Flow Traders Q4 net trading income at 68.7 million euros
February 15, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Flow Traders Q4 net trading income at 68.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Flow Traders NV:

* Reports strongest quarter of 2016, realizing second best year ever

* Q4 2016 net trading income (NTI) of 68.7 million euros ($72.7 million) was highest quarterly NTI in 2016

* Q4 2016 EBITDA margin improved to 48 percent as a result of increase in trading activity

* Proposed final dividend for FY 2016 is set at 0.70 euros, implying a total dividend over FY 2016 of 1.25 euros

* ETP market continued to grow in global assets under management, a trend that is expected to continue in 2017

* Shift in assets from active management funds towards passive industry is ongoing and strongly drives ETP growth across all asset classes

* Q4 EBITDA 33 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

