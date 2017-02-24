Feb 24 Flowserve Corp

* Flowserve appoints Jay Roueche interim chief financial officer

* Roueche's appointment follows Karyn Ovelmen's departure from company as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Flowserve will initiate a search to identify a permanent chief financial officer under incoming CEO Scott Rowe's direction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)