BRIEF-Hertz Global Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.71
* Hertz global holdings reports fourth quarter 2016 and full-year financial results
Feb 24 Flowserve Corp
* Flowserve appoints Jay Roueche interim chief financial officer
* Roueche's appointment follows Karyn Ovelmen's departure from company as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Flowserve will initiate a search to identify a permanent chief financial officer under incoming CEO Scott Rowe's direction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* RealPage reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Oneok announces higher fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results