July 7 Flowserve Corp:
* Flowserve Corp says on june 30 entered into a fourth
amendment to its existing credit agreement, dated august 20,
2012 - sec filing
* Flowserve Corp - amendment to decrease the revolving
credit commitment from $1 billion to $800 million
* Flowserve - amendment modifies credit agreement to
decrease maximum amount of priority debt allowed from 15% to
7.5% of consolidated tangible assets of co
* Flowserve Corp - amendment to decrease maximum amount of
receivables company can securitize from $200 million to $100
million
