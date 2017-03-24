Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
March 24 Flughafen Zuerich AG:
* Disposal of 5 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd. results in a capital gain of approximately 30-35 million Swiss francs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CFO Victor Balli says expects to see very strong positive free cash flow for the full year