FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich FY 2016 revenue up 2.4 pct at CHF 1.01 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 6, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich FY 2016 revenue up 2.4 pct at CHF 1.01 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG:

* A total of 27,666,428 passengers used Zurich airport in 2016

* Whereas the offered seat capacity to and from Zurich increased by 6.6 pct in 2016, the seat load factor declined by one percentage point to 75.8 pct

* There were a total of 269,160 flight movements in 2016, an increase of 1.5 pct over the previous year

* FY revenue increased by 2.4 pct year on year, from 989.0 million Swiss francs to 1,012.8 million Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)

* FY EBITDA amounted to 568.1 million francs, up 3.8 pct on the previous year

* FY EBIT increased by 2.3 pct from 319.3 million francs in 2015 to 326.6 million francs

* FY profit amounted to 248.0 million francs. Excluding the one-off effects, the result is 239.5 million francs, corresponding to an increase of 11.2 pct compared with the adjusted prior-year basis

* Expects passenger growth of around 4 pct in 2017, with slightly more flight movements than in 2016

* When adjusted for one-off effects in 2016 and 2017 EBITDA are expected to be in line with the previous year, and profit (including noise-related items) is expected to be slightly higher than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0087 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.