May 17 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* Stefan Tschudin Appointed New Chief Operation Officer

* STEFAN TSCHUDIN WILL BE APPOINTED AS THE NEW COO AND MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF THE AIRPORT OPERATOR AS OF OCT. 1, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2rpir40 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)